Business Analyst with BI Experience – Remote at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

Job Specification: Business Analyst with BI Experience

Role Overview: As a Business Analyst with BI experience, you will play a vital role in bridging the gap between business stakeholders and the BI portfolio. Your primary responsibility will be to communicate with stakeholders, gather requirements, and ensure their successful implementation within the BI environment. This includes the development of data/analytical products and reporting from the BI managed environments, such as the data warehouse and data lake.

Responsibilities:

Engage with business stakeholders to understand and document requirements within the BI portfolio.

Create use cases based on the documented requirements and obtain sign-off from relevant stakeholders.

Translate requirements into technical specifications for the development team.

Collaborate with the development team to conduct parallel testing for functional requirements and use cases.

Work closely with business stakeholders to facilitate User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and obtain sign-off.

Deliver outputs on reporting tools, such as Qlik, Tableau, Power BI, to meet business needs.

Leverage your expertise in data warehouse/lake environments to ensure effective data management and reporting.

Requirements:

Proven experience as a Business Analyst with exposure to BI projects.

Excellent communication skills to effectively engage with business stakeholders.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities to gather and document requirements accurately.

Familiarity with data warehouse/lake environments and understanding of data management concepts.

Proficiency in reporting tools, such as Qlik, Tableau, or Power BI, to deliver insightful outputs.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and coordinate with cross-functional teams.

Benefits:

Exciting opportunity to work on impactful BI projects.

Collaborative and dynamic work environment.

Growth potential and continuous learning opportunities.

Desired Skills:

BI

Business analyst

Qlik

