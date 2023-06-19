Business Architect at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

Developing a Capability Architecture across clusters to realise the business strategy in the context of the organisational technology strategy.

Responsible for one or more of the key Information Technology subject domains including: Business architecture, Integration Architecture, Infrastructure Architecture, Security Architecture and/or Application Architecture.

Works as an advocate and liaises with each key technology stakeholder and operational teams and the Enterprise Architects researching technology trends.

Influence operational opportunities and develop Architectures and migration roadmaps consistent with the enterprise strategy and vision.

Facilitates the adoption of the right future-state architecture and ensures its effective adoption.

Stays constantly current on the latest developments in the field of expertise.

Skills:

Ability to apply creative acumen to written and visual concepts

Ability to engage in a relevant and credible manner with internal and external stakeholders

Ability to professionally use Powerpoint, Word & Excel

Agile Concepts

Architecture Modelling

Desired Skills:

Business Architect

architecture modelling

Agile

