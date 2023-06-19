Business Intelligence Analyst at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

The main purpose of the Analyst role is to to leverage data and identify opportunities to meet stakeholder expectations.

Key Performance Areas

To collate vital information from the cheetah database using SQL / QV and BI reports

Translate business expectations into departmental / Operations targets

Evaluate business processes, anticipate requirements, uncover areas for improvement, and develop and implement solutions

Conduct meetings with stakeholders to present, share ideas and findings

Ensure solutions meet business needs and requirements

Collect & maintain the set of business reporting requirements

Implement / monitor and communicate reports based on the business requirements

Flawless and accurate MI reporting initiatives and champion / Challenger projects

Contribute to the increase of operational performance

Conduct a descriptive , predictive and prescriptive analytics

Conduct gap analysis on business in-efficiencies, developing & implementing methods to improve same.

Report on data findings and recommendations to technical and non-technical stakeholders

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify areas for optimization and implement solutions

Monitor performance

Conduct scenario and sensitivity analysis to guide operational performance

Stay up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize system

Present analyses and findings to the relevant stakeholders

Required Minimum Education / Training

A minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field.

A bachelor’s degree in business analytics

Experience in the use of advance analyst tools such as SQL, Power BI etc.

Experience in working in call centre and or financial services sectors

Competencies

Technical

SQL ( Intermediary / Advanced Level)

Excel

QV advantageous

Power Pivot & Power BI

Behavioral

Innovative thinking

Deciding and initiating action

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills

Developing results and meeting business expectations

Coping with pressures and setbacks

Advanced technical skills

A track record of following through on commitments

Desirable

The ability to influence stakeholders

Adhering to principles and values

Relating and networking

Persuading and influencing

Planning and organizing

Adapting and responding to change

Desired Skills:

Excel

Power Pivot & Power BI

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position