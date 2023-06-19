Business Intelligence Analyst at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

Jun 19, 2023

The main purpose of the Analyst role is to to leverage data and identify opportunities to meet stakeholder expectations.

Key Performance Areas

  • To collate vital information from the cheetah database using SQL / QV and BI reports
  • Translate business expectations into departmental / Operations targets
  • Evaluate business processes, anticipate requirements, uncover areas for improvement, and develop and implement solutions
  • Conduct meetings with stakeholders to present, share ideas and findings
  • Ensure solutions meet business needs and requirements
  • Collect & maintain the set of business reporting requirements
  • Implement / monitor and communicate reports based on the business requirements
  • Flawless and accurate MI reporting initiatives and champion / Challenger projects
  • Contribute to the increase of operational performance
  • Conduct a descriptive , predictive and prescriptive analytics
  • Conduct gap analysis on business in-efficiencies, developing & implementing methods to improve same.
  • Report on data findings and recommendations to technical and non-technical stakeholders
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify areas for optimization and implement solutions
  • Monitor performance
  • Conduct scenario and sensitivity analysis to guide operational performance
  • Stay up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize system
  • Present analyses and findings to the relevant stakeholders

Required Minimum Education / Training

  • A minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field.
  • A bachelor’s degree in business analytics
  • Experience in the use of advance analyst tools such as SQL, Power BI etc.
  • Experience in working in call centre and or financial services sectors

Competencies
Technical

  • SQL ( Intermediary / Advanced Level)
  • Excel
  • QV advantageous
  • Power Pivot & Power BI

Behavioral

  • Innovative thinking
  • Deciding and initiating action
  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills
  • Developing results and meeting business expectations
  • Coping with pressures and setbacks
  • Advanced technical skills
  • A track record of following through on commitments

Desirable

  • The ability to influence stakeholders
  • Adhering to principles and values
  • Relating and networking
  • Persuading and influencing
  • Planning and organizing
  • Adapting and responding to change

Desired Skills:

  • Excel
  • Power Pivot & Power BI
  • SQL

