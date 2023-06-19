Business Intelligence Analyst at Nutun

The main purpose of the Analyst role is to to leverage data and identify opportunities to meet stakeholder expectations.
Key Performance Areas
- To collate vital information from the cheetah database using SQL / QV and BI reports
- Translate business expectations into departmental / Operations targets
- Evaluate business processes, anticipate requirements, uncover areas for improvement, and develop and implement solutions
- Conduct meetings with stakeholders to present, share ideas and findings
- Ensure solutions meet business needs and requirements
- Collect & maintain the set of business reporting requirements
- Implement / monitor and communicate reports based on the business requirements
- Flawless and accurate MI reporting initiatives and champion / Challenger projects
- Contribute to the increase of operational performance
- Conduct a descriptive , predictive and prescriptive analytics
- Conduct gap analysis on business in-efficiencies, developing & implementing methods to improve same.
- Report on data findings and recommendations to technical and non-technical stakeholders
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify areas for optimization and implement solutions
- Monitor performance
- Conduct scenario and sensitivity analysis to guide operational performance
- Stay up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize system
- Present analyses and findings to the relevant stakeholders
Required Minimum Education / Training
- A minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field.
- A bachelor’s degree in business analytics
- Experience in the use of advance analyst tools such as SQL, Power BI etc.
- Experience in working in call centre and or financial services sectors
Competencies
Technical
- SQL ( Intermediary / Advanced Level)
- Excel
- QV advantageous
- Power Pivot & Power BI
Behavioral
- Innovative thinking
- Deciding and initiating action
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills
- Developing results and meeting business expectations
- Coping with pressures and setbacks
- Advanced technical skills
- A track record of following through on commitments
Desirable
- The ability to influence stakeholders
- Adhering to principles and values
- Relating and networking
- Persuading and influencing
- Planning and organizing
- Adapting and responding to change
