Business Intelligence & Data Manager

Role Purpose:

Our client is looking for an analytical expert to join our fast-growing Team, to use their acquired knowledge and skills in combining both statistics and analytics in order to provide informed solutions for the business. Business Intelligence & Data Manager, this is your time to shine!

You will be responsible for building, optimizing, and implementing innovative, quantitative analytical methodologies, and contribute to innovation by finding faster and more accurate ways of working.

Requirements

At least 3-5 years of experience managing software development Teams and B.I Teams.

At least 3 -5 years of experience working in a high-transactional environment.

At least 8 years of experience using SQL (T-SQL, Spark, SQL Reporting Services etc.).

At least 6 years in a technical role within the IT software development industry.

Prior experience ensuring timely project delivery.

Provide technical and architectural guidance to the development Team.

Experience in the creation of ETL pipelines.

Experience in Python or any other object-orientated language (C#, Java, Scala, etc.)

Ensure development standards and processes are maintained.

The ability to work under pressure and in a fast-paced growing environment.

Strong planning and organizational skills.

Reporting skills at the Senior Management level.

Prior stakeholder and Team Lead management.

Technologies:

Frameworks: .Net framework, net core 3.1, net 5, Red panda, Kafka, RabbitMQ, Erlang

.Net framework, net core 3.1, net 5, Red panda, Kafka, RabbitMQ, Erlang Languages: Angular/ReactJS, C#, Typescript, Elixir

Angular/ReactJS, C#, Typescript, Elixir Datastores:MS SQL Server, Couchbase, ElasticSearch, MongoDB, CockroachDB

Responsibilities

Create, agree, and execute software road maps and operational strategies for projects coming into the business.

Collaborate with respective Team Members through proper documentation, communication, and execution.

Build effective customer-centric relationships through measurements of performance and usage. Engagement and involvement with customers by creating clear visibility through strategies and roadmaps.

Set and achieve efficient delivery objectives of your Teams by ensuring there is an individual and Team strategy with clear and measurable objectives that align with organizational goals.

Utilize data metrics in order to make data-driven decisions. Identify patterns, relationships, and problems in data and statistical sets.

Identify and respond to situation/organizational/market requirements by creating a culture of innovation and opportunity identification by the Team.

Facilitate change management due to changing situational requirements, e.g., restructuring changes or adoption of new technologies.

Support and align standards across the company by allocating agreed commitments to strategy/ roadmap communication and implementation.

