C# Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 19, 2023

One of our client in the debt recovery business is seeking to employ a Senior C# / Systems / Full-Stack Developer
Duties:

  • Create and maintain components to internal system (Excalibur)
  • Translate Business requirements into functional and technical specifications for development
  • Understand client expectations, their business and processes, and prioritizing work are crucial

Must Have:

  • Very strong C#/Full-Stack Development experience (5-8 years)

NB: Only apply should you meet the above criteria

  • Kindly consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response in 5 working days

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Fullstack
  • Excalibur

