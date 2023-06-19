C# Developer – Gauteng Centurion

One of our client in the debt recovery business is seeking to employ a Senior C# / Systems / Full-Stack Developer

Duties:

Create and maintain components to internal system (Excalibur)

Translate Business requirements into functional and technical specifications for development

Understand client expectations, their business and processes, and prioritizing work are crucial

Must Have:

Very strong C#/Full-Stack Development experience (5-8 years)

NB: Only apply should you meet the above criteria

Kindly consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response in 5 working days

Desired Skills:

C#

Fullstack

Excalibur

