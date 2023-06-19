Data Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

The Data Architect will be responsible for building and maintaining a company’s database by identifying structural and installation solutions. They will work with the data developers and data analysts to secure easy access to company data. Duties include creating database solutions, evaluating requirements, and preparing design reports.

Qualifications

3-year diploma or higher in the related field of study, for example Computer Science or Information Technology.

Experience:

5+ years Data Analyst experience.

Highly proficient in SQL (both Oracle SQL and Hive SQL).

Experience with big data tools and technologies, including Hadoop, Accumulo, MapReduce, Hive, HBase.

Experience working with frameworks such as HTML5, RESTful services, Spark, Python, Hive, Kafka, and CSS.

RDMSs (relational database management systems) or foundational database skills.

Data mining and modelling tools, IBM InfoSphere, ERWin, Enterprise Architect, and Visio.

Programming languages, Python and Java.

Operating systems, including UNIX, Linux, Solaris, and MS Windows.

Data visualization and data migration.

Information management and data processing on multiple platforms.

Experience with data models, database design, data mining and segmentation techniques.

Strong analytical & critical thinking skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

The ability to understand and also communicate the way by which the big data gets its business, whether it is through faster management skills or not.

Another requirement is the ability to work with diverse data, which is quite huge and is formed from a variety of sources.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Experience with data assets a major plus.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Needs to be self-driven, ability to plan work and meet deadlines.

Telecommunications industry experience would be beneficial.

Responsibilities

Support the enablement of a self-service philosophy.

Create the frameworks that process the acquisition and dissemination of data from/to external sources based on the needs of the organization.

Ensures effective and quality reporting and functional analytics is delivered to the business clients to facilitate effective decision making.

Provide BI direction to the Data Analyst team, in line with business requirements and best practices within the business intelligence function.

Drive best practice, continuous improvement and innovation, continuously refine the information, reporting, and analytical needs of the assigned business units.

Identify databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.

Evaluate current data architecture and databases and propose enhancements were possible.

Define new data collection and analysis process improvement opportunities.

Engage with the Business Units to assist in the requirements definitions.

Engage with Project Management Offices to develop Architectural Solutions & Functional Requirement Specifications.

Risk Management.

Co-ordinate and feed into project reporting and updates.

