Data Engineer with AWS – Gauteng Menlyn

One of the leading automotive industries in the world, The German Giants are looking for YOU!

We are looking for a Cloud Data Engineer with at least 4 years working experience and 3 years experience of AWS Services.

As the Cloud Data Engineer for inbound logistics and container you improve, safeguard, and enhance the data ingest and the data presentation (Business Objects) for my client’s plants worldwide.

Some Essential Skills we require from you:

Python

DynamoDB

SQL and NoSQL

ECS

Athena

Lambda

Glue

CloudWatch

S3

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

