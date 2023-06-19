Data Scientist

We are currently working with a dynamic, fast-paced, reputable organization who is looking for a Data scientist to add value to their team.

Minimum Requirements:

Extensive SQL experience

Model building experience

Insurance experience advantageous.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Model building

insurance

Data Science

