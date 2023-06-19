Developer – Java (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client, a leading global technology organisation, is at the forefront of delivering sophisticated and comprehensive applications for government projects. Renowned for its exceptional performance and unparalleled security, our client is committed to hiring top talent to deliver excellence to its customers. As an employee, you can expect comprehensive benefits, job stability, and a supportive work environment. Our client takes pride in their culture of progressive modernization and continuous improvement. They prioritise their employees’ professional development, ensuring that everyone has access to the training and resources needed to achieve their full potential. Our culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, with a focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for their customers. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative team, where you can make a difference and build a rewarding career, look no further than our client. They offer an environment where you can thrive and achieve your professional goals, while delivering cutting-edge solutions that help drive the success of our customers.

Role Responsibilities:

Refine and implement new requirements for existing and new product functionality and components.

Refactor and optimise existing code to improve maintainability and adaptability to changing requirements.

Adhere to product software development processes and standards, while effectively working in a team environment.

Evaluate and enhance application performance, reliability and availability features.

Develop unit and integrated system tests to ensure functional requirements are met.

Conduct root cause analysis to diagnose and fix bugs in the integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on application servers.

Integrate the work of other developers to ensure the system works seamlessly, including debugging code and modifying test data as needed.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Minimum 5 years experience as a developer in a software development team.

Proficiency in Java is essential, with preferred experience in JavaScript or Typescript.

Ability to work effectively as part of a team and provide mentorship when required.

Knowledge of SDLC processes, tools, and techniques as applied to software development methodology.

Familiarity with source control applications, particularly Git.

Experience in Java EE (J2EE) server-side technologies, Java 8 and above (Java 17 preferable), and JPA/Hibernate.

Proficiency with an application server/container (Karaf preferable), and build tools like Maven, Git, and Jenkins.

Experience with SQL and relational databases (Apache Derby).

Knowledge of ReactJS, Bootstrap, CSS3, HTML5, and REST/SOAP.

Attention to detail to ensure production quality software, including extensive unit testing and supporting quality testing phases.

Familiarity with financial systems.

Experience with continuous integration tools such as Hudson, Bamboo, or Jenkins.

Knowledge of SoapUI, integration experience (Web services, JMS), JAXB and XML Schema, Docker, and Blasé DS.

Familiarity with UML tools for documentation, Karaf, JavaScript or Typescript, Webpack/NPM, and Jest.

Job ID:

J104171

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java Development

SDLC

Java EE (J2EE)

Learn more/Apply for this position