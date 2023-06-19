DevOps Engineer

DevOps Engineers! It is your time to shine.
We have an amazing long-term contract available with one of the leading automotive giants.
They are working on a hybrid approach, which means you have the luxury of working from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.
They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.
Essental Skills Required:
- Kubernetes CKAD Certified
- Azure 104 Certified
- GITOPS
- ArgoCD & Kustomize
- Terraform
- Run and maintain TAM platform
- Maintain, build, and setup new development tools and infrastructure
Let’s change your life for the better!
Desired Skills:
- Kubernetes
- Azure
- GITOPS
- Terraform
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years