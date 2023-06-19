DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Menlyn

Jun 19, 2023

DevOps Engineers! It is your time to shine.

We have an amazing long-term contract available with one of the leading automotive giants.

They are working on a hybrid approach, which means you have the luxury of working from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Essental Skills Required:

  • Kubernetes CKAD Certified
  • Azure 104 Certified
  • GITOPS
  • ArgoCD & Kustomize
  • Terraform
  • Run and maintain TAM platform
  • Maintain, build, and setup new development tools and infrastructure

Let’s change your life for the better!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

