DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Menlyn

DevOps Engineers! It is your time to shine.

We have an amazing long-term contract available with one of the leading automotive giants.

They are working on a hybrid approach, which means you have the luxury of working from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Essental Skills Required:

Kubernetes CKAD Certified

Azure 104 Certified

GITOPS

ArgoCD & Kustomize

Terraform

Run and maintain TAM platform

Maintain, build, and setup new development tools and infrastructure

Let’s change your life for the better!

Desired Skills:

Kubernetes

Azure

GITOPS

Terraform

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

