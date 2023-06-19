Ecobank Group launches 2023 edition of its Fintech Challenge

Ecobank Group is inviting innovative and ambitious African fintech entrepreneurs from across Africa to apply to participate in the sixth edition of its Ecobank Fintech Challenge.

Similar to previous editions, the Fintech Challenge offers exceptional prospects for Fintechs that align with Ecobank’s strategic objectives, enabling them to partner and scale their innovative solutions across the bank’s extensive network of 35 African markets as well as its international operations in France.

Successful applicants reaching the Grand Final, will also have the opportunity to join the prestigious Ecobank Fintech Fellowship programme. The Grand Finale and Awards ceremony are scheduled for late September. For the second year in a row, the overall winner will be awarded a grand cash prize of $50 000.

Ecobank Fintech Fellows will also benefit from the following opportunities through their collaboration with Ecobank and its partners:

 Multinational product rollout: an opportunity to integrate their solutions with Ecobank, opening doors to potential product launches within Ecobank’s 35-country pan-African ecosystem.

 Service provider partnerships: Selected fintechs may be chosen as pan-African service partners within the bank’s ecosystem.

Access to Ecobank’s Pan-African Banking Sandbox: Fellows will receive exclusive access to Ecobank’s APIs, enabling them to test and improve their products for the pan-African market.

 Priority access to Ecobank’s venture capital partners for funding exploration.

Applications are now officially open to fintechs and developers from all African countries as well as global Africa-centered fintechs. Interested parties can submit their applications through the official website: Ecobankfintechchallenge.com. Applications are open 21 July 2023.

Jeremy Awori, CEO of Ecobank Group, comments: “Over the past six years, the Fintech Challenge has welcomed a significant number of fintechs, with six participants successfully partnering with Ecobank to launch innovative products that have been rolled out across our markets. Indeed, these collaborations have played a significant role in transforming Africa’s digital landscape and driving financial inclusion.”

Tomisin Fashina, operations and technology executive at Ecobank Group, adds: “The Ecobank Fintech Challenge has become Africa’s premier fintech competition, driving scalability for African fintechs.”

The Ecobank Fintech Challenge was designed in partnership with international advisory firm, Konfidants, and is supported by various partners.