Embedded Software Engineer

New vacancy available for an Electronic / Computer Engineer in Centurion.

You will be joining a strong technical design and development team that consists of more than 30 engineers and computer scientists.

Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in either Electronic Engineering or Computer Engineering

1 to 6 years of industry experience in electronic hardware development and/or embedded software development.

Experience in C programming.

Additional experience that will be beneficial but is not mandatory:

Python

C#

DO-178

South African citizenship essential for security clearance.

What makes you a good fit for this vacancy?

Desire to develop electronic products.

Systematic and analytical approach to problem solving.

Self-driven and self-organizing with strong time management skills.

Attention to detail.

Good communication skills (- both verbal and written).

Ability to work within a collaborative team.

