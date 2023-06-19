Energy Storage Support Technician – Gauteng Sunningdale

Are you a tech-savvy professional eager to make a difference in the renewable energy landscape?

Is this you?

You are passionate about providing exceptional technical support and post-sales assistance for cutting-edge commercial storage solutions. You excel in analytical and problem-solving abilities, and you have a keen eye for detail.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll be at the forefront of providing exceptional technical support and post-sales assistance for cutting-edge commercial storage solutions. Your expertise will be instrumental in ensuring customer satisfaction and the seamless operation of commercial storage systems.

You will be offering comprehensive technical support to customers and internal teams regarding commercial storage systems, including batteries, inverters, and monitoring software. While collaborating closely with the sales and installation teams to ensure the smooth integration of commercial storage systems into customer facilities.

You will be the primary point of contact for customers after the sale of commercial storage systems, addressing inquiries, resolving issues, and providing guidance as needed.

Where you’ll be doing it

Your new employer has offices based in Johannesburg,

The company’s born out of one of South Africa’s most established and respected specialist and value-added distribution businesses. Their aim to solve energy problems through partnering with leading solar brands with innovative products that offer South African businesses and consumers both sensible and lasting solar solutions. They are very excited about the future of this industry and invite anyone who shares that excitement to join them!

What you’ll need

You would need a diploma or bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, renewable energy, or a related field

Demonstrate proven experience in technical support or post-sales roles, preferably in the solar or energy storage industry

Possess strong knowledge of commercial storage systems, including batteries, inverters, and energy management software

Familiarity with relevant industry standards, codes, and regulations will set you apart.

You thrive in a collaborative environment, working closely with cross-functional teams, including sales, installation, and quality control, to achieve shared goals

What’s in it for you

You will be joining a company that believes in career growth, personal development and they have an open-door policy. You will be working alongside a team that is passionate about sales and the environment. You will be offered an attractive salary based on your experience and technical product knowledge.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Support

Technical Support

Fault Finding

post-sales

Reporting

Documentation

Training

Quality Assurance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

