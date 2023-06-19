Front End Developer

Jun 19, 2023

Specialist Software Development (Front-end Developer)
Role Purpose
Primarily working with software developers within the Product Development department, be part of a team responsible for researching, developing, implementing, and maintaining software solutions and products according to provided specifications. Using markup languages like HTML and XAML, build and extend web-based product suite that offers optimized, professional, and user-friendly interfaces.

Education

  • Relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Computer Science, BCom IS, IS Diploma)

Experience

  • At least 8 years’ experience as a Front-end Developer

Responsibilities

  • Maintain and improve various product user interfaces, applying best-of-breed web application principles and standards
  • Ensure reusable, consistent approach and application of concepts across range of products
  • Design and build responsive web systems
  • Ensure applications for are optimized for maximum speed
  • Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability
  • Document and update technical guides to ensure transfer of concepts and technologies to new or future developers
  • Create quality mock-ups and prototypes to facilitate discussions for product features
  • Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting
  • Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency
  • Analyse requirements to ensure system build according to specifications
  • Liaise and collaborate with team members and stakeholders to facilitate producing best-of-breed web applications
  • Assist with the construction and approach to application Test Plans, as well as execute systems and program test plan to verify correct operation of completed system
  • Conduct web-page performance testing and benchmarking
  • Document and formalise completed work and practises applied to ensure code maintainability
  • Actively keep abreast with and drive emerging technology and framework trends and emerging technologies

Knowledge and Skills

  • Solid and demonstratable experience with HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap, and jQuery
  • Extensive experiences using markup languages, JSON, XML and XSLT
  • Excellent ability to perform browser testing and debugging
  • Web Development Experience using MVC
  • Web and Mobile User Interface Design experience
  • Azure DevOps using TFS and GIT
  • Solid understanding of user-interfaces layout aesthetics

Beneficial knowledge and skills

  • Experience building scalable systems
  • Knowledge of WPF, XAML and Xamarin Forms & Razor
  • Experience developing Single Page Applications using either Angular, React and/or Blazor Web Assembly
  • Exposure to Mobile Application development
  • Experience in UX Design

Behavioural Competencies

  • Well Organised
  • Self-Starter
  • Hardworking and conscientious, takes accountability.
  • High attention to detail (accuracy imperative)
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Innovative
  • Able to work in teams and collaborate with others (internal and client teams)
  • Multitasking

Desired Skills:

  • UX Design
  • Bootstrap
  • JSon

