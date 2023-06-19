Front-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 19, 2023

We are seeking a Front-end Developer with a unique blend of creative and technical skills for our team.
Freelance platform is seeking an ideal Front-end Developer who is able to think creatively, work independently, and bring innovative solutions to the team. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who wants to be part of a dynamic team and make a significant impact with their work.

Primary Responsibilities:

  • Develop unique and effective design solutions using a creative and innovative approach.
  • Understand and apply interaction design principles, including designing user flows and crafting intuitive navigation structures.
  • Create visual designs, including wireframes, prototypes, and mock-ups.
  • Use design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, or similar software effectively.
  • Develop front-end features using PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and AJAX.
  • Utilize CSS frameworks such as Tailwind or similar for responsive designs.
  • Work with JavaScript frameworks like [URL Removed] for creating user-friendly interfaces.
  • Experience with TypeScript and [URL Removed] would be a significant plus.

Key Skills and Abilities:

  • Excellent creativity and innovative thinking abilities.
  • Strong understanding of interaction design principles.
  • Proficiency in using design tools like Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, or similar.
  • Solid experience with front-end development tools like PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX.
  • Familiarity with Tailwind or similar CSS frameworks.
  • Experience with [URL Removed] or similar JavaScript frameworks.
  • Knowledge of TypeScript and [URL Removed] would be a bonus.

Market related salary

Desired Skills:

  • CSS Frameworks
  • HTML
  • JavaScript
  • AJAX

