Front-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are seeking a Front-end Developer with a unique blend of creative and technical skills for our team.

Freelance platform is seeking an ideal Front-end Developer who is able to think creatively, work independently, and bring innovative solutions to the team. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who wants to be part of a dynamic team and make a significant impact with their work.

Primary Responsibilities:

Develop unique and effective design solutions using a creative and innovative approach.

Understand and apply interaction design principles, including designing user flows and crafting intuitive navigation structures.

Create visual designs, including wireframes, prototypes, and mock-ups.

Use design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, or similar software effectively.

Develop front-end features using PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and AJAX.

Utilize CSS frameworks such as Tailwind or similar for responsive designs.

Work with JavaScript frameworks like [URL Removed] for creating user-friendly interfaces.

Experience with TypeScript and [URL Removed] would be a significant plus.

Key Skills and Abilities:

Excellent creativity and innovative thinking abilities.

Strong understanding of interaction design principles.

Proficiency in using design tools like Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, or similar.

Solid experience with front-end development tools like PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX.

Familiarity with Tailwind or similar CSS frameworks.

Experience with [URL Removed] or similar JavaScript frameworks.

Knowledge of TypeScript and [URL Removed] would be a bonus.

Market related salary

Desired Skills:

CSS Frameworks

HTML

JavaScript

AJAX

Learn more/Apply for this position