Front-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are seeking a Front-end Developer with a unique blend of creative and technical skills for our team.
Freelance platform is seeking an ideal Front-end Developer who is able to think creatively, work independently, and bring innovative solutions to the team. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who wants to be part of a dynamic team and make a significant impact with their work.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Develop unique and effective design solutions using a creative and innovative approach.
- Understand and apply interaction design principles, including designing user flows and crafting intuitive navigation structures.
- Create visual designs, including wireframes, prototypes, and mock-ups.
- Use design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, or similar software effectively.
- Develop front-end features using PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and AJAX.
- Utilize CSS frameworks such as Tailwind or similar for responsive designs.
- Work with JavaScript frameworks like [URL Removed] for creating user-friendly interfaces.
- Experience with TypeScript and [URL Removed] would be a significant plus.
Key Skills and Abilities:
- Excellent creativity and innovative thinking abilities.
- Strong understanding of interaction design principles.
- Proficiency in using design tools like Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, or similar.
- Solid experience with front-end development tools like PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX.
- Familiarity with Tailwind or similar CSS frameworks.
- Experience with [URL Removed] or similar JavaScript frameworks.
- Knowledge of TypeScript and [URL Removed] would be a bonus.
Market related salary
Desired Skills:
- CSS Frameworks
- HTML
- JavaScript
- AJAX