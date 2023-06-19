Front End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Specialist Software Development (Front-end Developer)
Role Purpose
Primarily working with software developers within the Product Development department, be part of a team responsible for researching, developing, implementing, and maintaining software solutions and products according to provided specifications. Using markup languages like HTML and XAML, build and extend web-based product suite that offers optimized, professional, and user-friendly interfaces.
Education
- Relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Computer Science, BCom IS, IS Diploma)
Experience
- At least 8 years’ experience as a Front-end Developer
Responsibilities
- Maintain and improve various product user interfaces, applying best-of-breed web application principles and standards
- Ensure reusable, consistent approach and application of concepts across range of products
- Design and build responsive web systems
- Ensure applications for are optimized for maximum speed
- Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability
- Document and update technical guides to ensure transfer of concepts and technologies to new or future developers
- Create quality mock-ups and prototypes to facilitate discussions for product features
- Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting
- Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency
- Analyse requirements to ensure system build according to specifications
- Liaise and collaborate with team members and stakeholders to facilitate producing best-of-breed web applications
- Assist with the construction and approach to application Test Plans, as well as execute systems and program test plan to verify correct operation of completed system
- Conduct web-page performance testing and benchmarking
- Document and formalise completed work and practises applied to ensure code maintainability
- Actively keep abreast with and drive emerging technology and framework trends and emerging technologies
Knowledge and Skills
- Solid and demonstratable experience with HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap, and jQuery
- Extensive experiences using markup languages, JSON, XML and XSLT
- Excellent ability to perform browser testing and debugging
- Web Development Experience using MVC
- Web and Mobile User Interface Design experience
- Azure DevOps using TFS and GIT
- Solid understanding of user-interfaces layout aesthetics
Beneficial knowledge and skills
- Experience building scalable systems
- Knowledge of WPF, XAML and Xamarin Forms & Razor
- Experience developing Single Page Applications using either Angular, React and/or Blazor Web Assembly
- Exposure to Mobile Application development
- Experience in UX Design
Behavioural Competencies
- Well Organised
- Self-Starter
- Hardworking and conscientious, takes accountability.
- High attention to detail (accuracy imperative)
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Innovative
- Able to work in teams and collaborate with others (internal and client teams)
- Multitasking
Desired Skills:
- UX Design
- Bootstrap
- JSon