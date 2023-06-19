Front End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Specialist Software Development (Front-end Developer)

Role Purpose

Primarily working with software developers within the Product Development department, be part of a team responsible for researching, developing, implementing, and maintaining software solutions and products according to provided specifications. Using markup languages like HTML and XAML, build and extend web-based product suite that offers optimized, professional, and user-friendly interfaces.

Education

Relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Computer Science, BCom IS, IS Diploma)

Experience

At least 8 years’ experience as a Front-end Developer

Responsibilities

Maintain and improve various product user interfaces, applying best-of-breed web application principles and standards

Ensure reusable, consistent approach and application of concepts across range of products

Design and build responsive web systems

Ensure applications for are optimized for maximum speed

Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability

Document and update technical guides to ensure transfer of concepts and technologies to new or future developers

Create quality mock-ups and prototypes to facilitate discussions for product features

Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting

Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency

Analyse requirements to ensure system build according to specifications

Liaise and collaborate with team members and stakeholders to facilitate producing best-of-breed web applications

Assist with the construction and approach to application Test Plans, as well as execute systems and program test plan to verify correct operation of completed system

Conduct web-page performance testing and benchmarking

Document and formalise completed work and practises applied to ensure code maintainability

Actively keep abreast with and drive emerging technology and framework trends and emerging technologies

Knowledge and Skills

Solid and demonstratable experience with HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap, and jQuery

Extensive experiences using markup languages, JSON, XML and XSLT

Excellent ability to perform browser testing and debugging

Web Development Experience using MVC

Web and Mobile User Interface Design experience

Azure DevOps using TFS and GIT

Solid understanding of user-interfaces layout aesthetics

Beneficial knowledge and skills

Experience building scalable systems

Knowledge of WPF, XAML and Xamarin Forms & Razor

Experience developing Single Page Applications using either Angular, React and/or Blazor Web Assembly

Exposure to Mobile Application development

Experience in UX Design

Behavioural Competencies

Well Organised

Self-Starter

Hardworking and conscientious, takes accountability.

High attention to detail (accuracy imperative)

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Innovative

Able to work in teams and collaborate with others (internal and client teams)

Multitasking

Desired Skills:

UX Design

Bootstrap

JSon

