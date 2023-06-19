As an integral member of our Development team, a Junior Full stack Developer is a computer programmer who is proficient in both front and back-end coding and is responsible for fully-fledged platforms using a range of different technologies. The Full Stack Developer is involved in the entire product development lifecycle including the design, development, deployment, and maintenance of new and existing features and receives on-the-job training since his/her work will have direct impact on the stability and user experience of our products.
- Design
- Works with senior developers or other experienced members of the development team to learn the specific tools and technologies used by the company
- Analyzes business requirements to create functional specifications that will be used for development
- Designs user interactions on websites
- Optimizes web design for mobile for maximum speed
- Development
- Works with senior members of the development team on complex projects that require multiple steps in the software development process
- Learns how to use the company’s development tools and workflows
- Develops servers and databases for website functionality
- Constructs fully functional websites from previously built templates
- Develops fully fledged platforms (with databases, servers and clients) which don’t need other applications to function
- Establishes optimal site functionality using both front-end and back-end web development domains
- Codes for mobile functionality
- Writes clean and functional code on the front- and back-end
- Writes reusable and maintainable code
- Creates prototypes of new features to test feasibility before beginning work on the final product
- Maintenance
- Maintains fully-fledged and functioning platforms with databases or servers
- Ensures site compatibility across a range of screen resolutions
- Fixes bugs in codes
- Make changes to existing functions
- Implementation
- Participates in meetings with other members of the development team to discuss progress on projects and identify any issues that may arise
- Collaborates closely with development team to ensure system consistency and to create great user experiences
- Communicates with other developers on their team or across departments to share knowledge and coordinate work efforts
- Tests and implements new functions and features to ensure they function as intended
- Performs UI tests to optimize performance
- Monitors performance of applications to ensure that they are running efficiently and responding quickly to user input
EDUCATION
- Matric
- Valid Driver’s License
- Technical certification and /or bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering or a related field would be advantageous
EXPERIENCE
- Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (like C#, Java and Python) and JavaScript frameworks (like Angular, React, and Vue)
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript)
- Familiar with databases (like MySQL and MongoDB), web servers (e.g., Apache) and UI/UX design
- Experience with testing and debugging
SKILLS
- Comfortable working with both front- and back-end languages
- Eager to learn more about the software development industry and apply the skills they learned during tertiary studies
- An eye for layout aesthetics
- Ability to test suggestions and solutions
COMPETENCIES
- Curious about new technologies and excited to find ways to implement them in work
- Demonstrates commitment to career in development
- Ability to work with people
- A person that takes pride in their work
- Attention to Detail
- Good problem-solving skills
- Possess an analytical mindset and demonstrable critical thinking skills
- Self-motivated – Comfortable taking initiative and working to achieve successful results with guidance
- Disciplined
- Fast Learner
- Good organizational skills
- Flexible and adapts to rapidly changing environment
- Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript Frameworks
- Full Stack Development
- Python
- C#