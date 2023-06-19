Full Stack Developer

As an integral member of our Development team, a Junior Full stack Developer is a computer programmer who is proficient in both front and back-end coding and is responsible for fully-fledged platforms using a range of different technologies. The Full Stack Developer is involved in the entire product development lifecycle including the design, development, deployment, and maintenance of new and existing features and receives on-the-job training since his/her work will have direct impact on the stability and user experience of our products.

Design

Works with senior developers or other experienced members of the development team to learn the specific tools and technologies used by the company

Analyzes business requirements to create functional specifications that will be used for development

Designs user interactions on websites

Optimizes web design for mobile for maximum speed

Development

Works with senior members of the development team on complex projects that require multiple steps in the software development process

Learns how to use the company’s development tools and workflows

Develops servers and databases for website functionality

Constructs fully functional websites from previously built templates

Develops fully fledged platforms (with databases, servers and clients) which don’t need other applications to function

Establishes optimal site functionality using both front-end and back-end web development domains

Codes for mobile functionality

Writes clean and functional code on the front- and back-end

Writes reusable and maintainable code

Creates prototypes of new features to test feasibility before beginning work on the final product

Maintenance

Maintains fully-fledged and functioning platforms with databases or servers

Ensures site compatibility across a range of screen resolutions

Fixes bugs in codes

Make changes to existing functions

Implementation

Participates in meetings with other members of the development team to discuss progress on projects and identify any issues that may arise

Collaborates closely with development team to ensure system consistency and to create great user experiences

Communicates with other developers on their team or across departments to share knowledge and coordinate work efforts

Tests and implements new functions and features to ensure they function as intended

Performs UI tests to optimize performance

Monitors performance of applications to ensure that they are running efficiently and responding quickly to user input

EDUCATION

Matric

Valid Driver’s License

Technical certification and /or bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering or a related field would be advantageous

EXPERIENCE

Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (like C#, Java and Python) and JavaScript frameworks (like Angular, React, and Vue)

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript)

Familiar with databases (like MySQL and MongoDB), web servers (e.g., Apache) and UI/UX design

Experience with testing and debugging

SKILLS

Comfortable working with both front- and back-end languages

Eager to learn more about the software development industry and apply the skills they learned during tertiary studies

An eye for layout aesthetics

Ability to test suggestions and solutions

COMPETENCIES

Curious about new technologies and excited to find ways to implement them in work

Demonstrates commitment to career in development

Ability to work with people

A person that takes pride in their work

Attention to Detail

Good problem-solving skills

Possess an analytical mindset and demonstrable critical thinking skills

Self-motivated – Comfortable taking initiative and working to achieve successful results with guidance

Disciplined

Fast Learner

Good organizational skills

Flexible and adapts to rapidly changing environment

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

Desired Skills:

JavaScript Frameworks

Full Stack Development

Python

C#

