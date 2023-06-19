Full Stack Developer (Java) (Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client that has been established for over 20 years with a direct focus on Global Procurement as a Service offers a full 360 service to its customers, based in Johannesburg and are currently looking for the expertise of a Full Stack Developer with a minimum of 5 years of experience in Java to join their team in the global procurement domain. You will be responsible for developing and maintaining a variety of applications and services related to global procurement processes. You will work with a diverse range of technologies, including Java, PHP, PostgreSQL/MySQL, AWS, Linux, and Laravel. If you are a motivated individual with a solid background in Java development and a keen interest in global procurement, our client would love to hear from you. Join their team and become part of a company that engages in daily business transactions with industry-leading organizations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Java: You should have a strong command of Java programming language, along with experience in frameworks such as Spring Boot, Spring WS, and JPA.

PHP: Proficiency in PHP is required for working on certain components of the procurement system.

Databases: Experience with PostgreSQL and/or MySQL is essential for managing data in the procurement applications.

AWS: Familiarity with Amazon Web Services (AWS) is necessary, specifically with services like EC2, S3, IAM, and VPC, as they are used in the procurement system infrastructure.

Linux: Basic knowledge of Linux and the ability to work with the terminal is expected.

Laravel: Experience with Laravel, a PHP framework, is beneficial for certain development tasks.

Nice to have:

AWS (elastic beanstalk, api gateway, lambda, step functions)

Apache / Nginx (configuration knowledge)

File transfer protocols (FTP, FTPS, SFTP, AS2)

C#

ReactJS

Python

Vue.js

NodeJS

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and a passion for delivering high-quality software solutions are essential for success in this role.

COMMENTS:

