Full Stack Developer – React/Node

Location: Gloucester – Remote (2 days in the office per month)

Role: Full Stack Developer

Salary: £85,000

Tech: React, Redux, Node, AWS

Are you a Full Stack Developer ready to embark on an epic adventure in the world of digital learning?

I’m working with an established company in Gloucester who are a team full of talent, they are building software for a host of different companies on pretty much any level from airports, theme parks, schools all the way down to retail….you name it, they help them!

They are now seeking a several Full Stack Developers who wield the powers of modern JavaScript frameworks like React and Node.

If you’re well-versed in JavaScript standards and have a knack for creating RESTful APIs, then you’re just what they need!

If you’re a Full Stack Developer who has a BSc+ in Computer Science (or a super impressive portfolio), that’s even more beneficial for them but not a necessity to have. Experience delivering within an Agile environment is what they are hoping you can bring to the table though.

You don’t need to be back end or front end weighted in your development skills but if you have lots of experience with NodeJS and with AWS services in production (think DynamoDB, RDS, S3, ECS), or conjured infrastructure using code and CI & CD development then you are already holding all the requirements they are looking for.

They are offering 25 days of holiday (plus bank holidays) with the option of extending your leave for an extra 5 days if you need it. Along with comprehensive medical cover and mental health support.

Along with a host of other benefits like Cycle2work, pension etc and the salary is up to £85,000.

What to see a job description? Contact me on [Email Address Removed] or on LinkedIn – Danny Moore @ Salt

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

React

Redux

Node

AWS

