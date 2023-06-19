Full Stack IT Developer at eZaga Pty Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role Responsibilities:

Provide coaching and receive mentorship while checking in with your team.

Conduct workshops with customers to understand their requirements.

Prepare technical analysis for a junior developer to implement.

Collaborate with the customer’s team to test your code.

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Strong application/software development or programming background in Java

Solid Experience with JEE and Enterprise Beans.

WebSphere Deployment will be the definite Advantage.

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).

Ability to work on different tiers of the application

Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern

Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.)

Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate, Open Source Frameworks

Solid experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security

Educational Requirements:

B-Degree in Computer Science or related technical field.

2+ years Java application programming/development experience

3+ years JEE-Experience

1+ years Application Server experience i.e. Websphere Application Server

2+ years relational database experience (DB2 preferred)

Desired Skills:

Experience working with Scala or strong background in Java

MYSQL Server

PHP

NGINEX

Eclipse

InteliJ

Git

Debugging & Troubleshooting

Experience using Jenkins for CI/CD

Knowledge of Unit Testing and other levels of testing.

Experience with the following for releasing code to production: o AWS | Kubernetes | Spinnaker.

Full Stack Development

SaaS development

Payments develepment

Proficiency in writing Java code that is efficient maintainable elegant and of high quality.

Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A highly successful FinTech company that works with major banks, retailers and MNO’s to find better ways to transact. They bring together committed people dedicated to delivering innovative enterprise solutions that help their customers contribute to economic growth. As a vibrant and innovative company, they deliver industry-leading expertise and technology to solve real problems every day. You will be joining a dynamic, skilled and delivery focused organisation that offers excellent opportunities for both personal and career growth.

Learn more/Apply for this position