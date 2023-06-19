Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer-Jacksonville (Western Cape) -(Hybrid) From R740k up to R900K P/A Permanent at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

An Integration Platform as a Service Solutions Corporate is seeking a driven, honest, stable software guru to join their team to build integration systems between cloud, on-premise and hybrid scale to assist the end-user to cross over from a manual driven environment to a Digitized Platform, if you tick the boxes, APPLY NOW!

You would be required to have the skills & experience below:

3-5 Years experience as an Intermediate C# Full stack Developer

C#

.NET

.NET CORE

RESTful Services

React

SOLID

TDD

Azure

The Reference Number for this position is TV57258 which is a Permanent (Hybrid) position in (Cape Town) offering a rate up to R900k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tanja at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

>Net Core

RESTFul

React

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position