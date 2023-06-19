Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer-Jacksonville (Western Cape) -(Hybrid) From R740k up to R900K P/A Permanent at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

An Integration Platform as a Service Solutions Corporate is seeking a driven, honest, stable software guru to join their team to build integration systems between cloud, on-premise and hybrid scale to assist the end-user to cross over from a manual driven environment to a Digitized Platform, if you tick the boxes, APPLY NOW!
You would be required to have the skills & experience below:
- 3-5 Years experience as an Intermediate C# Full stack Developer
- C#
- .NET
- .NET CORE
- RESTful Services
- React
- SOLID
- TDD
- Azure
The Reference Number for this position is TV57258 which is a Permanent (Hybrid) position in (Cape Town) offering a rate up to R900k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tanja at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
