Intermediate Java Developer – Western Cape Rondebosch

We are looking for an Intermediate Java Developer who is passionate about technology and delighting our clients, to join our Technical Consulting team.

Our projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. Our local and international clients come from various industries, including financial and insurance, retail, media and supply chain.

Main Responsibilities will include:

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:

Build, test and deploy software that is scalable and stable

Consult to develop solutions that our clients will love

Innovate and apply critical thinking to arrive at solutions

Assist in the testing life cycle

Assist in the creation of technical documentation

Able to use Project Management tools to manage workflow

Qualifications and Experience required:

Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma

Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

Oracle Java SE 7/8 Programmer certification

Strong theoretical programming grounding required

4 years or more hands-on development experience

DB2

Working knowledge of:

Spring Boot

Java 7 / 8

JPA / Hibernate

Object Oriented Programming

GIT

Jenkins / CICD

Personal Attributes:

You have a knack for picking up new technologies

You love to find easier ways of doing things

A problem solver with excellent communication skills

Passionate about technology

Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions

Analytical as well as strong development skills

Delivery focused with attention detail

Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

Responsive to change

Who we are:

Our client is a company filled with like-minded individuals who strive to deliver excellent professional services, and are motivated to make a positive impact in our world through technology. Our company values are Mutual Respect, Personal Excellence and People Matter. These are an integral part of how we work with our clients and colleagues, and guide us in all our projects and partnerships.

While we offer remote working, we are a consulting company, so you may be required to work from the client site occasionally.

We offer a well-established mentorship programme where you are paired with an experienced colleague, who will support and guide you through opportunities to stretch and learn.

We strive to provide innovative solutions and inspire each other to be the best we can be. If you’re looking to join an organisation where people really do matter, take a look at our open roles.

Desired Skills:

Java

spring

jenkins

DB2

Learn more/Apply for this position