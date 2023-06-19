Intermediate Software Developer (Office Based) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Intermediate Developer.
The purpose of the position:
- The purpose of this position is to develop solutions through the involvement in various aspects of the software development lifecycle including requirements as capture, design, implementation, testing, installation, and support.
- As an Intermediate Developer you will work with a team to acquire proper understanding of software requirements, deliverables, and timelines.
Duties:
- Meets programming standards by following production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; identifying work process improvements; implementing new technology.
- Plans programming projects by confirming program objective and specifications with clients.
- Arranges program specifications by confirming logical sequence and flowcharts, researching, and deploying established operations.
- Verifies program operation by confirming tests.
- Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks.
- Accomplishes department and organization mission by completing related results as needed.
- Software Architecture Design, Software Development Fundamentals, C#, Software Documentation, Software Testing and Debugging, Software Maintenance, Software Algorithm Design, Software Performance
Required Experience/ Qualifications:
- National Diploma in Information Technologies or Equivalent.
- 2-5 Years experience.
Experience with the following technologies:
- C#
- .NET Core
- SQL
- Java Script
- CSS
- HTML
- ASP.NET
- MVC
- React
- Flutter
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of submitting your application.
