IT Developer

Jun 19, 2023

IT Developer
Permanent Vacancy
Market related salary offered
Port Elizabeth
Hybrid work
Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6 + Up to 5 years’ Experience in supporting the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
Candidates applying need to have:

  • Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.
  • Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
  • Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery.
  • Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
  • Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
  • Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
  • Experience with web development is vital.
  • Computers and Electronics – Knowledge of circuit boards, processors, chips, electronic equipment, and computer hardware and software, including applications and programming.
  • Engineering and Technology – Knowledge of the practical application of engineering science and technology. This includes applying principles, techniques, procedures, and equipment to the design and production of various goods and services.
  • Mathematics – Knowledge of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, calculus, statistics, and their applications.

Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 23 June 2023.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

