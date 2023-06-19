IT Developer
Permanent Vacancy
Market related salary offered
Port Elizabeth
Hybrid work
Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6 + Up to 5 years’ Experience in supporting the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
Candidates applying need to have:
- Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.
- Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
- Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery.
- Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
- Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
- Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
- Experience with web development is vital.
- Computers and Electronics – Knowledge of circuit boards, processors, chips, electronic equipment, and computer hardware and software, including applications and programming.
- Engineering and Technology – Knowledge of the practical application of engineering science and technology. This includes applying principles, techniques, procedures, and equipment to the design and production of various goods and services.
- Mathematics – Knowledge of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, calculus, statistics, and their applications.
Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 23 June 2023.
Desired Skills:
- OO Principles and Techniques
- C#
- .NET
- Webservices.
- front-end development with Raxor
- JavaScript
- AJAX
- HTML and jQuery
- semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008
- version control using SVN / TFS
- supporting the software development life cycle
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma