IT Developer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

IT Developer

Permanent Vacancy

Market related salary offered

Port Elizabeth

Hybrid work

Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6 + Up to 5 years’ Experience in supporting the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).

Candidates applying need to have:

Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.

Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.

Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery.

Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

Experience with web development is vital.

Computers and Electronics – Knowledge of circuit boards, processors, chips, electronic equipment, and computer hardware and software, including applications and programming.

Engineering and Technology – Knowledge of the practical application of engineering science and technology. This includes applying principles, techniques, procedures, and equipment to the design and production of various goods and services.

Mathematics – Knowledge of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, calculus, statistics, and their applications.

Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 23 June 2023.

Desired Skills:

OO Principles and Techniques

C#

.NET

Webservices.

front-end development with Raxor

JavaScript

AJAX

HTML and jQuery

semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008

version control using SVN / TFS

supporting the software development life cycle

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position