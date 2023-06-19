IT Service Manager at Blue Label Telecoms – Gauteng Sandton

Job Purpose

This position will report into the BluNOVA Chief Information Officer and will be responsible for ensuring the efficient and professional operation of the BluNOVA Support Desk, in-line with internal and external service level agreements. The Support Manager will also manage Support Desk staff, establish relationships with clients, and be a champion for customer service.

Core Responsibilities

Mentor and direct team members.

Interact with business team to understand, document, and communicate service level agreements to team members.

Delegate tasks to technicians based on SLA, technician availability and skill level.

Ensure that the BluNOVA Support Desk adheres to SLAs for specific issues with respect to the severity of the issue.

Manage external service providers.

Work with the team to develop issue management and service improvement plans.

Conduct risk assessments and prepare mitigation plans.

Perform root cause analysis of issues related to BluNOVA’s AWS Lambdas and develop resolution plans.

Assist in staff recruiting, training, performance evaluation, promotion, retention, and termination activities.

Ensure team follows best-practices and maintains SLAs.

Review tactical and long-term metrics of the Support Desk.

Control and mitigate Support Desk performance that falls outside of defined acceptable thresholds.

Provide BluNOVA Executive team with insights into the performance of the Support Desk.

Provide support for new Lambda releases and deployments.

Understand the service-cost relationship and drive continuous service improvements.

Work with cross-functional teams – both internal and external.

Behavioural Competences

Ensures Accountability

Optimises Work Processes

Collaborates

Adaptability

Manages Complexity

Decision Quality

Leadership

Required Skills

Familiarity with AWS serverless infrastructure.

Creative problem solving.

Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues.

Proficient with scripting and APIs. Ability to work in a small, remote team; especially the ability to communicate clearly regarding any issues experienced on BluNOVA’s Lambdas.

Acute attention to detail.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree (BSc.) or Diploma in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent.

ITIL Foundation Certification

MCSE / N+ / A+

Experience

5+ years’ experience in a similar role.

Customer-service background with a customer-centric approach to support.

Experience in dealing with customers during problem resolution and operating efficiently under pressure.

Understanding of distributed and service-oriented architectures.

Understanding of TCP/IP networking and troubleshooting.

Proficiency with MS Office, SQL and CloudWatch.

Additional Experience

Service improvement, planning and implementation.

Service impact assessment.

SLA management.

Change and release management.

Agile methodologies.

IT Support.

Desired Skills:

AWS

SQL

Service Management

About The Employer:

BluNova is the data consolidation, insights and decisioning arm of the South African telecoms giant, Blue Label Telecoms. Blue Label was founded by Mark and Brett Levy in 2001 with a vision to tackle inequality of opportunity by enabling all South Africans to interact and transact financially on an equal footing. The company’s distribution power is unmatched and represents a marketplace community of approximately 150,000 outlets. Consequently, BluNova manages one of the richest and fastest growing data sets in South Africa. We mine and refine this data, using machine learning and state of the art decisioning software, to create rich and actionable insights into the South African consumer.

