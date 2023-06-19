IT Technician (Port Elizabeth)

Key Performance Indicators:

Provide 1st Line Support.

Customer interaction.

Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.

Printer and print server settings.

Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.

Update management on progress.

Update internal systems with all work carried out.

Update call administrators on progress.

Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.

Assisting Sales team with quotes if needed.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.

4yrs or more Support experience

Microsoft OS Experience essential

Office 365 experience advantageous

Valid driver’s license

Own reliable transport essential

Please consider you application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of application.

Desired Skills:

Client Support

Internet

IT Support

Technical Support

About The Employer:

Our client in the IT industry is looking for a IT Technician to join their dynamic team in Port Elizabeth.

