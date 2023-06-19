JUNIOR APPLICATION SUPPORT ANALYST – Western Cape Cape Town

N/Subs Cape Town meduim size company requires the services of an experienced JUNIOR IT Support Analyst

N/Subs Cape Town meduim size company requires the services of an experienced JUNIOR IT Support Analyst

5 Years total IT expereince and

2 years min Application Support experience

Inhouse product systems supporting E Commerce

Matric

IT qualification

ITIL v3/v4 Foundation

Resolving technical issues,

Assisting users with the use of the system and other technical querries

Support teams to solve system-related

Investigation, analysis, and root cause identification

Contribute to the improvement orielated documentation

Accurately capture time entries, notes, and resolution plans in service tickets

Proactively service queue, emails, & support notifications

Update of stakeholders

Perform testing of system-related prototypes, upgrades, updates, and bug fixes

Report service outages, anomalies, risks, vulnerabilities, mistakes, and service dissatisfaction

Odoo Certification (V14-16) is advantageous

Technical knowledge of XML, Python, Postgres, and JavaScript

Desired Skills:

systems applications

ITIL

Resolve technical issues

Learn more/Apply for this position