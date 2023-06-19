JUNIOR APPLICATION SUPPORT ANALYST

N/Subs Cape Town meduim size company requires the services of an experienced JUNIOR IT Support Analyst
N/Subs Cape Town meduim size company requires the services of an experienced JUNIOR IT Support Analyst
5 Years total IT expereince and
2 years min Application Support experience
Inhouse product systems supporting E Commerce
Matric
IT qualification
ITIL v3/v4 Foundation
Resolving technical issues,
Assisting users with the use of the system and other technical querries
Support teams to solve system-related
Investigation, analysis, and root cause identification
Contribute to the improvement orielated documentation
Accurately capture time entries, notes, and resolution plans in service tickets
Proactively service queue, emails, & support notifications
Update of stakeholders
Perform testing of system-related prototypes, upgrades, updates, and bug fixes
Report service outages, anomalies, risks, vulnerabilities, mistakes, and service dissatisfaction
Odoo Certification (V14-16) is advantageous
Technical knowledge of XML, Python, Postgres, and JavaScript
Desired Skills:
- systems applications
- ITIL
- Resolve technical issues