Major brand update for new Intel processors

Intel has introduced a significant update to its client compute branding with the launch of the new Intel Core Ultra and Intel Core processor brands.

The new client branding begins with Intel’s upcoming Meteor Lake processors.

“Our client roadmap demonstrates how Intel is prioritising innovation and technology leadership with products like Meteor Lake, focused on power efficiency and AI at scale,” says Caitlin Anderson, Intel vice-president and GM of client computing group sales.

“To better align with our product strategies, we are introducing a branding structure that will help PC buyers better differentiate the best of our latest technology and our mainstream offerings.”

The new client branding structure incorporates several notable updates, including:

* Introducing Intel Core Ultra processor brand for the most advanced client processors.

* Simplifying the Intel Core processor brand for mainstream client offerings.

* Moving to Intel 3/5/7/9 processor tiering starting with Intel’s upcoming next-generation processors.

* Evolving the Intel Evo Edition platform brand for Evo-verified designs.

* Introducing Intel vPro Enterprise and Intel vPro Essentials device labels for relevant commercial systems.

Meteor Lake represents an inflection point in Intel’s client processor roadmap. It will be the first client processor manufactured on the new Intel 4 process node.

It’s the first client chiplet design enabled by Foveros advanced 3D packaging technology, and it will deliver improved power efficiency and graphics performance.

Meteor Lake is also the first Intel client processor to feature a dedicated AI engine, Intel AI Boost.