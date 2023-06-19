.NET Developer – Western Cape Rondebosch

What are we looking for?
- Matric, Relevant Tertiary Qualification preferred
- 5 years experience in Microsoft C# .NET
- Solid experience in writing unit/integration tests using NUnit/xUnit
- Solid experience in mutli-tenant environments and large scale data
- Good skills in relational database queries
- Good skills in Object Oriented design (SOLID principles, patterns etc.)
- Experience in working in an agile development environment
- Experience in Git source control beneficial
- Experience in modern Web technologies (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+) beneficial
Technologies we use:
- .NET Core using C#
- PostgreSQL RDBMS
- Elastic Stack
- RabbitMQ/Kafka
- Azure DevOps Server
- TeamCity CI Server
- HTML5 – vanilla web components, CSS3+, JavaScript (ES6+)
