Network Engineer (CPT) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist seeks a strong technical Network Engineer whose core focus will be on maintaining customer ICT networks – from testing and troubleshooting problems to contributing high-level support such as strategic planning of network upgrades and high-level network performance analyses. The ideal candidate must have proven experience switching critical implementation maintenance monitoring of network and security infrastructure with a relevant IT tertiary qualification, CCNA or equivalent & FortiGate or equivalent Certifications. You will also need 3+ years’ experience delivering Network Security Services in a customer environment and have a valid Driver’s Licence with excellent Communication and Interpersonal skills.

DUTIES:

Implementation, maintenance, monitoring and management of network security infrastructure and capability (hardware and software solutions).

Analyse and solve common and complex network problems through reasoning, troubleshooting and innovative thinking.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with the clients and client end-users in support of the Service Delivery Manager and Network Security Operations Manager.

Liaise with 3rd party vendors to resolve escalated incidents, problems and queries.

Maintain service and quality levels according to of the company business standards, processes and procedures.

Create and update documentation related to installation procedures and troubleshooting of network incidents.

Communicate oral or written feedback and technical information to all levels of end-users and customer IT management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Tertiary IT qualification. CCNA or equivalent, FortiGate or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3+ years’ experience delivering Network Security Services in a customer environment.

Must be punctual, disciplined and dedicated to effectively execute job requirements keeping in mind internal and external HR and IT policies in place.

Valid Driver’s License and own reliable vehicle essential.

Standby and Overtime inherent job requirement.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Network

Engineer

CPT

Learn more/Apply for this position