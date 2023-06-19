Network Security Engineer

Unleash your inner Network Ninja.

Be an integral member of our Team, that is involved with Network Defence & Core Services.

The role is based in South Africa’s “Concrete Jungle”- Gauteng, been part of the massive company you have the opportunity of working from home from time to time.

Join our team, where innovation, Is the center of what they do.

Core Skills required:

Cisco ASA, Fortinet Firewall /IPS, Cisco FirePower, Cisco FMC, Tipping Point, Tufin UNIX/Linux.

Cyber Security understanding,

Troubleshooting skills, wireshark / tcpdump – capture / analysis

Linux administration, scripting

Monitoring & Alerting Virtualization

Experience with Cisco & HP

Azure Cloud Experience

Secured SD-WAN Networks Firewalls

Duties to be performed on the role:

Design network topology

Deploy, provision, and integrate software & hardware.

Assist in Linux system administration.

Troubleshooting across all areas of responsibility

support other teams during new provisioning, ongoing maintenance windows, development work, with IP networking / sysadmin expertise.

Open tickets, onboard and coordinate with vendors / large customers

System security

documentation

Security and compliance

Desired Skills:

Design Network

security

Troubleshooting

Fortinet

azure

SD-WAN

