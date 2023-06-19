Network Security Engineer

Unleash your inner Network Ninja.
Be an integral member of our Team, that is involved with Network Defence & Core Services.
The role is based in South Africa’s “Concrete Jungle”- Gauteng, been part of the massive company you have the opportunity of working from home from time to time.
Join our team, where innovation, Is the center of what they do.
Core Skills required:
- Cisco ASA, Fortinet Firewall /IPS, Cisco FirePower, Cisco FMC, Tipping Point, Tufin UNIX/Linux.
- Cyber Security understanding,
- Troubleshooting skills, wireshark / tcpdump – capture / analysis
- Linux administration, scripting
- Monitoring & Alerting Virtualization
- Experience with Cisco & HP
- Azure Cloud Experience
- Secured SD-WAN Networks Firewalls
Duties to be performed on the role:
- Design network topology
- Deploy, provision, and integrate software & hardware.
- Assist in Linux system administration.
- Troubleshooting across all areas of responsibility
- support other teams during new provisioning, ongoing maintenance windows, development work, with IP networking / sysadmin expertise.
- Open tickets, onboard and coordinate with vendors / large customers
- System security
- documentation
- Security and compliance
Hurry Now and get that application across
