PowerBI Developer
Take your career to a whole new level
Requirements
- IT Qualification
- 3- 5 years experience in Power BI, SQL ,DAX,DATA
- Modelling a must.
End-to-end delivery of projects, including:
- Business Analysis
- Technical Analysis
- Completion of high quality blueprints for sign-off by stakeholders
- End-to-end project management for delivery of client solutions.
- Able to quote delivery timelines accurately, and deliver accordingly
- Delivers high quality solutions independently
- Able to deliver solutions through others
- Advises clients appropriately based on experience
- Self-managed
- Understands the Insight Consulting offering, and introduces other areas of the Insight data value chain to the client
As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!
For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.
Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- SQL
- PowerBI Developer