PowerBI Developer

Take your career to a whole new level

Requirements

IT Qualification

3- 5 years experience in Power BI, SQL ,DAX,DATA

Modelling a must.

End-to-end delivery of projects, including:

Business Analysis

Technical Analysis

Completion of high quality blueprints for sign-off by stakeholders

End-to-end project management for delivery of client solutions.

Able to quote delivery timelines accurately, and deliver accordingly

Delivers high quality solutions independently

Able to deliver solutions through others

Advises clients appropriately based on experience

Self-managed

Understands the Insight Consulting offering, and introduces other areas of the Insight data value chain to the client

