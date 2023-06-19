Salesforce recognises SA partners

Salesforce has announced the winners of its annual South Africa Partner Awards 2023 across eight categories.

The South Africa Partner Awards took place at the Kyalami Convention Centre as part of Salesforce World Tour Essentials Johannesburg, where more than 2 000 delegates gathered for the latest updates on Salesforce innovations and their business in the region.

Salesforce’s partner ecosystem in South Africa grew significantly for the period reported on at the end of Q1 FY24. Partner Certifications grew by 61% while Partner Certified Individuals grew by 58% while Partners that hold Certifications grew by 39%.

“The growth we’re seeing in South Africa is significant and speaks to the need for solutions that support organisations in putting their customers at the heart of their business,” says Graeme Leslie, Salesforce regional vice-president (alliances & channels) Mediterranean, Middle East & Africa.

The following awards were given:

* Implementation Partner (Program pillar: Customer success): This award recognises partners who share Salesforce’s commitment to customer success through the development of product, industry, and service expertise, as demonstrated by Salesforce specialisations. Building a strong track record of successful implementations and maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction.

Winner: CloudSmiths

* Outstanding Knowledge Partner (Program pillar: Innovation): This recognises partners who saw the most growth in their Salesforce practice over the course of the last fiscal year. We take into consideration growth in new credentials, credentialed individuals, as well as Partner learning camp completed modules.

Winner: Accenture

* Sales Excellence Partner (Program pillar: Growth): This award celebrates partners who are committed to growing the Salesforce footprint across the commercial and enterprise markets. They have demonstrated this through increased sales and marketing engagement reflected in being the Top influenced Annual Contract Value (ACV) contributor.

Winner: EXAH

* Community Impact Partner (Program pillar: Lead): This award recognises partners who have dedicated their time, money, and resources to have a positive impact on the local community. This is measured through their enrollment in Salesforce’s Talent Alliance, Pledge 1% and sustainability programs, and their demonstrated corporate responsibility.

Winner: PwC

* Outstanding New Logo Win Partner (EBU): This award celebrates partners who positioned Salesforce to help solve unique and complex business challenges for new customers across Africa.

Winner: Tech Mahindra

* Outstanding New Logo Win Partner (CBU): This award celebrates partners who positioned Salesforce to help solve unique and complex business challenges for new customers across Africa.

Winner: BlueSky

* Rising Star Partner: Partner with the most growth based on program pillars – Customer success (Navigator + CSAT), Innovation (Credentials & Practise Growth), Growth (Influenced ACV) and Lead (Equality and Sustainable Development).

Winner: Cloud23

* Partner of the year: This award is to recognise partners that have gone above and beyond in their commitment to building a world-class Salesforce practice. They have excelled across all of the Consulting program pillars, built a strong alignment with the Sales Team and dedicated Marketing to ensure pipeline creation and progression. These partners are a true extension of Salesforce.

Winner: EXAH

“These awards are a means for us to highlight the value of our partners as a key part of who we are as an organisation. It is a demonstration of how we achieve success now by working together and ensuring the customer is always at the centre of our focus,” Leslie says.