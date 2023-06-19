SAP HR Business and System Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jun 19, 2023

Are you ready to catapult your career into a new environment?

Break free of the chains of the old ways and move into The Telecommunications space.

We currently seek the expertise and skill set of a HR Business Systems & Analytics.

The role is nestled in Centurion.

The key aspects that they are looking for but not limited to:

  • HR System experience
  • HR Data Governance, Analytics and Reporting
  • HR reporting and intelligence
  • SuccessFactors Human Capital Management

Go ahead and Smash that Apply Button and get things rolling.

Desired Skills:

  • HR Systems
  • SuccessFactors
  • business system

