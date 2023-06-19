SAP HR Business and System Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Are you ready to catapult your career into a new environment?
Break free of the chains of the old ways and move into The Telecommunications space.
We currently seek the expertise and skill set of a HR Business Systems & Analytics.
The role is nestled in Centurion.
The key aspects that they are looking for but not limited to:
- HR System experience
- HR Data Governance, Analytics and Reporting
- HR reporting and intelligence
- SuccessFactors Human Capital Management
Go ahead and Smash that Apply Button and get things rolling.
Desired Skills:
- HR Systems
- SuccessFactors
- business system