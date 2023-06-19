SAP HR Business and System Analyst

We currently seek the expertise and skill set of a HR Business Systems & Analytics.

The role is nestled in Centurion.

The key aspects that they are looking for but not limited to:

HR System experience

HR Data Governance, Analytics and Reporting

HR reporting and intelligence

SuccessFactors Human Capital Management

Desired Skills:

HR Systems

SuccessFactors

business system

