Scrum Master (German Speaking) (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A software development firm that specializes in providing top-notch software solutions to clients primarily in Europe, is currently seeking a Senior Scrum Master (m/w/x) who is fluent in both German and English and based in South Africa. To be considered for this position, you must hold a minimum of a PSM 1 certificate and possess at least 4-5 years of experience as a Scrum Master. Ideally, you would have previous experience as a Scrum Master for a software development team that diligently applied Scrum principles, practices, and theory.

DUTIES:

Coach and mentor, a high performing Scrum Team with one of their clients.

Facilitate Scrum and Agile ceremonies such as: Sprint Planning, Daily Sprint, Sprint Reviews, Sprint Retrospectives.

Align Sprint deliverables to a managed and prioritized backlog Identify, and report progress and issues to management via appropriate metrics.

A broad knowledge of complementary.

Agile techniques, frameworks and practices, the expertise to know when and where they can be used to help the Scrum Team.

Build successful relationships with Product Owners, Stakeholders, and Delivery Leads to deliver valuable increments and drive continuous improvement.

Demonstrable experience as a Scrum Master.

Deep understanding of Scrum theory, practices, and values A detailed understanding of, and practical experience with, IT Delivery Experience of working within both Waterfall and Agile environments.

Experience using Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence).

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum: PSM 1 Certificate.

Experience being a Scrum Master for at least 4-5 years.

Ideally experience being a Scrum Master for a software development team that was diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory.

Proven experience in the application of one or more of the following:

Agile values and principles.

Scrum principles, practices, and theory.

Kanban principles, practices, and theory.

Agile techniques (i.e., User Stories; ATDD (Acceptance Test Driven Development); TDD (Test Driven Development); Continuous Integration; Continuous Testing; Pair Programming; Automated Testing)

Configuration tools (i.e., JIRA; Confluence etc.)

If you are in South Africa: SA Permanent Resident or SA Citizenship holder (the Company does not support any visa processes or sponsorships).

Otherwise, holder of a valid work permit in the country you are residing.

ATTRIBUTES:

Fluent in English and German (C2 or mother tongue)

Just be yourself! – communication, curiosity, reliability, motivation and team orientation are your passion.

Good vibrations: You spread positive vibes!

COMMENTS:

