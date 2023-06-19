We are currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Automation Tester to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Senior Automation Tester, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and executing automated test scripts to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. This is a permanent position offering opportunities for growth and career advancement.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
Experience Required:
- 5+ years of experience in BI testing, data analysis, or database management.
- Strong skills in Python and Robot Framework.
- Experience in designing and executing functional and non-functional tests.
- Strong understanding of BI technologies and concepts.
- Knowledge of testing tools and methodologies.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
- Good communication and documentation skills.
- If you are passionate about BI testing and have strong skills in Python and Robot Framework, we encourage you to apply.
Essential functions/ Job Description:
- Understanding business requirements and translating them into test cases and scenarios.
- Designing and executing functional and non-functional tests on BI solutions.
- Creating and maintaining test data to simulate real-world scenarios.
- Identifying and documenting defects and issues in the BI solution.
- Collaborating with developers to resolve issues and ensure that the BI solution meets the business requirements.
- Developing and maintaining automated test scripts using Python and Robot Framework for regression testing.
- Participating in the release management process and ensuring that the BI solution is deployed smoothly.
Work environment:
- Permanent position:(Hybrid)
- Location preference (Cape Town)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML