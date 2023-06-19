Senior Automation Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Automation Tester to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Senior Automation Tester, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and executing automated test scripts to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. This is a permanent position offering opportunities for growth and career advancement.

Preferred Qualifications:

Grade 12

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Experience Required:

5+ years of experience in BI testing, data analysis, or database management.

Strong skills in Python and Robot Framework.

Experience in designing and executing functional and non-functional tests.

Strong understanding of BI technologies and concepts.

Knowledge of testing tools and methodologies.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Good communication and documentation skills.

If you are passionate about BI testing and have strong skills in Python and Robot Framework, we encourage you to apply.

Essential functions/ Job Description:

Understanding business requirements and translating them into test cases and scenarios.

Designing and executing functional and non-functional tests on BI solutions.

Creating and maintaining test data to simulate real-world scenarios.

Identifying and documenting defects and issues in the BI solution.

Collaborating with developers to resolve issues and ensure that the BI solution meets the business requirements.

Developing and maintaining automated test scripts using Python and Robot Framework for regression testing.

Participating in the release management process and ensuring that the BI solution is deployed smoothly.

Work environment:

Permanent position:(Hybrid)

Location preference (Cape Town)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

