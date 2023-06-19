Senior Automation Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 19, 2023

We are currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Automation Tester to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Senior Automation Tester, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and executing automated test scripts to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. This is a permanent position offering opportunities for growth and career advancement.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Grade 12

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Experience Required:

  • 5+ years of experience in BI testing, data analysis, or database management.

  • Strong skills in Python and Robot Framework.

  • Experience in designing and executing functional and non-functional tests.

  • Strong understanding of BI technologies and concepts.

  • Knowledge of testing tools and methodologies.

  • Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

  • Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

  • Good communication and documentation skills.

  • If you are passionate about BI testing and have strong skills in Python and Robot Framework, we encourage you to apply.

Essential functions/ Job Description:

  • Understanding business requirements and translating them into test cases and scenarios.

  • Designing and executing functional and non-functional tests on BI solutions.

  • Creating and maintaining test data to simulate real-world scenarios.

  • Identifying and documenting defects and issues in the BI solution.

  • Collaborating with developers to resolve issues and ensure that the BI solution meets the business requirements.

  • Developing and maintaining automated test scripts using Python and Robot Framework for regression testing.

  • Participating in the release management process and ensuring that the BI solution is deployed smoothly.

Work environment:

  • Permanent position:(Hybrid)

  • Location preference (Cape Town)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

