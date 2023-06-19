Senior BI ETL Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

INTEPRET user requirements while building data pipelines to populate data structures that are easily accessible as your expertise is sought by an innovative Financial Services Group to fill the role of its next Senior BI ETL Developer. Your core focus will be to create ETL processes for transforming data residing in various source systems into actionable information using ETL tools and coding primarily in Transact-SQL. You will also provide accurate information which supports consistent and informed operational, tactical and strategic business decisions. The successful candidate will possess strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills and have a suitable IT related tertiary qualification with 5+ years’ commercial BI (Microsoft Stacks) Development. You must also be proficiency in SQL, SSIS and well versed in the Ralph Kimball methodology.

DUTIES:

Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query / reporting requirements.

Adjust existing ETL processes, or design and build new ETL processes to accommodate new requirements.

Testing and reconciliation of warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity.

Adhere to the company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies.

Provide a high-level of customer service.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years’ commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) Development.

Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.

Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodology.

Other technologies used in the BI Division –

Active Batch.

Visio / Erwin Modelling Tools.

Visual Studio.

Cognos / Tableau.

Advantageous –

SSAS, MDX, Tabular experience.

Experience in Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills essential.

Attention to detail and commitment to delivery is important.

Must be a team player with a positive attitude.

Must be able to work to and manage deadlines.

Flexible, able to change focus when required.

Presentable with excellent communication skills.

