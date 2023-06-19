Senior C# Developer Back-End – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 19, 2023

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant Degree or Diploma required or relevant real-world experience with a min of 4-5 years relevant work experience
  • Experience with MS Team Foundation Server
  • Experience with RabbitMQ or similar would be a great advantage
  • Working knowledge of the following patterns and practices are highly desirable: Micro Services, OOP, SOA, SOLID, KISS, TDD, DDD

DUTIES:

  • You will be part of a team tasked to look after the back-end of the Telematics platform, adding new, existing functionality within the system, using the Scrum Agile methodology
  • Day to day tasks involves joining standup sessions, writing software in C# and C++, reviewing code, testing your own code
  • Deliver strategic projects on time, in budget, with the desired fuunctionality
  • Enhance systems to support and move to new technologies
  • Mentor and coach Junior Developers

Contact Gay Geyser

[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • C++

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position