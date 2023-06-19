Senior C# Developer Back-End – Gauteng Centurion

REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant Degree or Diploma required or relevant real-world experience with a min of 4-5 years relevant work experience
- Experience with MS Team Foundation Server
- Experience with RabbitMQ or similar would be a great advantage
- Working knowledge of the following patterns and practices are highly desirable: Micro Services, OOP, SOA, SOLID, KISS, TDD, DDD
DUTIES:
- You will be part of a team tasked to look after the back-end of the Telematics platform, adding new, existing functionality within the system, using the Scrum Agile methodology
- Day to day tasks involves joining standup sessions, writing software in C# and C++, reviewing code, testing your own code
- Deliver strategic projects on time, in budget, with the desired fuunctionality
- Enhance systems to support and move to new technologies
- Mentor and coach Junior Developers
