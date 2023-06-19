Senior Data Analyst

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, or Information systems.

5 – 8 years’ experience applying analytical methods to business problems. 3 – 5 years’ experience working in the general insurance industry.

Solid knowledge of statistical software (SAS, SPSS or R/Python).

Solid knowledge of data query languages (SAS, SQL, VBA)

Duties

Manage data analysis and interpretation including modelling and simulation.

Devise and promote creative data visualization to derive actionable intelligence.

Forecast the performance of data relative to business needs.

Develop recommendations based on data interpretation and analysis to transform behaviours.

Develop automated tools and dashboards with IT team to provide real-time insights to business data.

Design data integration from multiple systems into manageable data warehouses and analytic data models.

Utilize strong research or technical skills to conduct business or industry-wide analysis of current and emerging best practices that support analytics engagement.

Proactively improve analytic approaches, methodologies, data and reporting capabilities.

Translate data analytics findings into actionable business insights.

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources and reconcile conflicts.

