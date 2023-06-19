Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Bryanston

-The purpose of this role is to be part of the design and delivery of software solutions thatinnovatively and efficiently make our vision a reality, and delight our [URL Removed] the Meraki team, you will be exposed to cutting edge technologies and architecture,and work in an Agile environment.A person in this role will:

? develop, maintain, operate, optimise and troubleshoot the Company CloudPlatform. It will require someone willing and capable of embracing our fulltechnology stack;

? Elaborate and future co-create software design and design patterns.

? Be instrumental in ensuring team’s compliance with the software designpatterns and standards.

? It will require someone willing and capable of embracing our full technologystack; as we strive to truly embrace the concept of a self organised team andminimise silos

-Description-

In this role, you will be tasked with writing new code, operating, troubleshooting,maintaining, integrating and continually enhancing the Healthbridge Meraki’sproducts.

Duties will include:

? Develop, maintain, operate, optimise and troubleshoot the Company CloudPlatform.

? Design patterns aligned with best practices, in particular specific to Angular,but may be with different technologies as well

? Ensure application architecture and design compliance with industry bestpractices, coding standards, unit testing standards, exception handlingstandards, code/peer review process, defect management and developmentenvironments

? Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to coding standard

s.

-Qualifications & Experience-

? Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B.ComInformatics or other related technology degrees)

? Minimum 8 years of experience (with strong advantage for candidates with 10+years of experience) in the software development industry with both front-enddevelopment and back-end experience across a wide variety of technologysets (Web, mobile, desktop, microservices)

? 4 years experience with Angular 2 (v12 or higher preferred) using Typescript-basedweb UI framework is a necessity and mandatory for this role.

? Experience with Google Cloud Platform, Firestore, Cloud Functions, and Firebaseis an advantage

? Experience with JAVA/C#/SQL/JSON/XML development is beneficial

? Strong understanding of application architecture principles, such as designpatters, scalability, performance optimization, fault tolerance, security, andmaintainability, with a proven ability to apply them in practical softwaredevelopment scenarios.

? Proficiency in software design principles and best practices, including but notlimited to SOLID principles, modular design, separation of concerns, designpatterns, and code reuse.

? Modern SDLC such as Agile methodology using Kanban and/or Scrum, isessential

? Experience in working with remote teams is highly advantageous

? Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred

-Knowledge and Skills-

? The software development life-cycle, such as Agile methodology

? Front and backend best practices

? Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (bigpicture thinking)

? Problem Solving

? A keen eye for detail and ability to deliver user interface designs that bothmatch requirements and provide a great customer experience

Desired Skills:

Agile

Javascript

SQL

TypeScript

problem solver

Full stack

HTML5 Development

XML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders. We manage this constant flow of information between the various parties to help medical professionals streamline their practice processes.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

