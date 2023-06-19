Senior Java Full-Stack Developer

Jun 19, 2023

Looking for Senior Java Developer with 9+ years of experience in Java Full-Stack development.
Key Requirements

  • 9+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • Java
  • J2EE
  • Spring Framework
  • SpringBoot
  • Microservices

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • J2EE
  • Springboot

Learn more/Apply for this position