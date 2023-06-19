Senior Performance & Reporting Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is a trailblazing asset management firm dedicated to delivering exceptional results for their clients. With a strong reputation built on integrity, innovation, and expertise, they have become a trusted partner in the financial industry.

Joining our client means becoming part of a culture of collaboration and growth. They’ve fostered an environment that encourages fresh perspectives, continuous learning, and professional development.

As a Senior Performance & Reporting Analyst, you’ll have the opportunity to expand your skills, take ownership of your work, and make a real impact.

Responsibilities:

Analysing and reporting on the performance of our client’s funds, portfolios, asset classes, benchmarks, and composites.

Working closely with various internal departments and external clients, including their investment and marketing teams.

Provide performance and attribution analysis while resolving any ad hoc issues that may arise.

Qualifications and Experience:

4 years of work experience as an Asset Manager, with a focus on performance analysis and reporting.

A quantitative degree with an investment focus is preferred.

CIPM/CFA or studying towards the designation is a plus.

Sound knowledge of performance and attribution methodologies.

In-depth understanding of portfolio and instrument-level data and their classification.

Proficiency in spreadsheet, presentation, and reporting tools.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Reporting

Performance Measurement

Business Intelligence

Data Management

Problem Solving

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position