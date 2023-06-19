Senior PowerBI Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg North

This role can be based in Durban or Cape Town, but preferably in Gauteng. The role can be based onsite or remotely, but from a hybrid perspective (available to meet clients or onsite when needed).

As an integral member of our consulting team, you will offer guidance and actionable solutions to our clients, ensuring that we deliver on our core Win-Win-Win value.

Our Consultants specialize in one or more product sets, the technical matrix will determine the level of technical knowledge in a specific product.

Senior Consultant minimum requirements: Senior in Consulting and at least one product set.

Junior Consultant minimum requirements: Starting point.

Overview of Responsibilities:

End-to-end delivery of projects, including:

Business Analysis

Technical Analysis

Completion of high-quality blueprints for sign-off by stakeholders

End-to-end project management for delivery of client solutions.

Able to quote delivery timelines accurately, and deliver accordingly

Delivers high quality solutions independently

Able to deliver solutions through others

Advises clients appropriately based on experience

Self-managed

Understands the company’s offering and introduces other areas of their data value chain to the client.

Qualities

A Consultant has a variety of traits and characteristics that inspire confidence in the client that they are in the right hands.

Clear communicator

Strong organizational skills

Able to deliver through others

Has strong attention to detail

Has excellent problem-solving abilities

Persistent

Takes Accountability and Responsibility for projects

Independent

Respectful to others

Able to juggle multiple projects and customers

Able to prioritize effectively

Performance Measurement

A Consultant is measured both quantitatively and qualitatively.

Quantitative

Maintains a 75% plus billable rate over the year, contributing to the company’s overall performance of 70% billable time. From time to time, consultants are required to engage in non-billable proof of concept and upskilling work.

Delivers projects on time and within budget

Estimates time to solution delivery accurately

Qualitative

Positive feedback from customers, colleagues, and management

Spots and executes on opportunities for additional work

Job Requirements:



To perform this job successfully, an individual must have shown to perform standard essential duties. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, experience, skill and/or ability expected. Reasonable accommodations may be acceptable.

Personal:

Stay current on tech solutions and enablement

Must have achieved the relevant certifications (Refer to Matrix).

Have a 12-week plan in place that is actioned and monitored regularly

Manage time and workload

Independently plan upcoming work and have planning schedules updated in advance

Keep timesheet billing updated timeously

Maintain an average 75% customer billable number

Ability to work on multiple projects at once, fulfilling different roles on each, while meeting deadlines

Guide and advise

Provide consultation on complex projects and act as a top-level contributor

Collaborate with team members on methodology, design, architecture and best practice

Self-starter who shows initiative in a dynamic work environment

Take ownership of and pride in your work and its impact on the company’s success

Perform with a high level of accuracy and attention to detail

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Business acumen

General knowledge of industry functional areas eg. Operations, Supply Chain, IT, Finance, HR, etc

Project:

Ability to independently manage and execute a project end-to-end from the Business Analysis and Technical Analysis phase through to development, testing, implementation, and training

Experience in running a project, including experience of adopting the role of the Consulting Lead on the project by managing project resources, timelines, allocation of tasks, quality delivery and outcomes with the customer and team

Provides regular updates to the customer on project progress

Raises issues and projects orange lights before they become red lights, in order to ensure that they can be actioned timeously and with minimum impact to project timelines.

Provides solutions and recommendations for project roadblocks and orange lights.

Gives feedback on delivery to the team.

Customer:

Ability to generate ongoing work from customers and help implement strategic data path.

Effectively able to interact with multiple customers.

Act on opportunities that arise and offer solutions.

Understand customer problems and find solutions.

Understand customer’s current limitations and constraints and work within them whilst proposing solutions to overcome them.

Build strong relationships and trust.

Talk / Present / Interact at any level (from General Worker to Exec).

Be a trusted partner not just another 3rd Party.

Power BI Specific skills

Know and understand how and when to recommend the PowerBI platform

Plan and implement Power BI connections to data sources

Create views and aggregate data sets within data warehouses

Data Sourcing, including data connections, settings, queries, and query performance issues.

Clean, transform, and load data.

Plan and Implement Data Models & DAX

Recommend an efficient calculation method – via Power BI or Data Warehouse.

Analyse and validate results.

Design a data model, including table definitions, relationships, measures, hierarchies, cardinality, granularity, and performance considerations.

Develop a data model, including filtering, calculated tables/columns, and row-level security.

Create measures by using DAX for complex calculations, filters, time intelligence, statistics, etc.

Optimize model performance through aggregations and other methods.

Design Dashboards and Develop Visualizations/Reports

Plan and implement performance best practices.

Recommend and develop optimal visualizations for insightful, actionable business use.

Design dashboards based on visual analytics best practices and business requirements.

Collaborate with business stakeholders to design and iterate insightful dashboards.

Support User Acceptance Testing (UAT), performance testing, and deployment.

Develop robust visualizations/reports/dashboards with the full range of functionality.

Create dashboards including mobile access, Q&A, data alerts, and other features.

Enrich reports for usability, including drill-through, drilldown, slicers, and exports.

Deploy Assets and Maintain Access

Manage datasets including scheduled refreshes, group security, user access, dependencies, etc.

Create and manage workspaces including role assignments, app configuration, pipelines, subscriptions, promotion of content, and lifecycle strategy.

Other Desired Qualifications

Microsoft Power BI certifications.

Strong knowledge of Data Warehouses

Desired Skills:

Data warehousing

DAX

Business Intelligence

Data Models

PowerBI

PowerBI Consulting

Learn more/Apply for this position