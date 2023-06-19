Senior Software Engineer

Join our client’s team as a senior software developer. It will be your job to develop software based on architectural, UX and UI design specifications and other acceptance criteria.

We believe that as a software developer, you add the most value when you are empowered to provide input into the business case for the software as well as the UX and UI designs in order to get to the most optimal solution. Your job is not just to deliver code.

ResponsibilitiesDeliver code according to a product backlog

? Agile software development

? Technical leadership of a small development team

? Provide input on UX and UI designs to optimise development efforts

? Give architectural advice where required

? Actively contribute to the entire team of product managers, UX practitioners, software

developers and QA analysts and engineers

? Continuous self-development and expansion of skills

? If you’re an intermediate: assist senior software developer to mentor junior team

members

? If you’re a senior: mentor junior team members

? Assist with software and product support

? Communicate technical needs and risks effectively outside of the team

? Be familiar with devops and infrastructure deployment

? Write effective documentation for architecture and infrastructure

Requirements

Relevant B.Sc. or B.Eng. university degree. Good academic performance, exceptional in

software development/programming courses

? AngularJS. Other web frameworks (ReactJS etc) may also be applicable

? Flutter and Dart for mobile development. Android and iOS native development are

also appropriate

? API integration through HTTP. REST and REST-like interfaces.

? GraphQL integration

? Relational databases and SQL

? Other databases (time series, graph, document, key-value etc)

? Use cloud based infrastructure (AWS and Google). This includes compute and data

storage elements.

? Automated deployment infrastructure (Azure DevOps, CodeDeploy etc.)

Minimum 6 years of relevant software development experience

Desired Skills:

Android Development

AngularJS

Communication

Maintain Databases

Microsoft Azure

React. js

SQL

